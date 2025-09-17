Zimbabwe: Chiefs, Nkayi in Fierce Battle for Division One Supremacy

BULAWAYO Chiefs and Nkayi United collide in a high stakes Southern Region Division One League clash this weekend, a match that could define the title race.

Chiefs lead the standings with 57 points, three ahead of Nkayi United. Hwange remain an outside bet with 50 points.

Football analyst, Praise Dumie Dhlakama, expects a tense contest.

"It will be a tough game, that's for sure. Chiefs have a psychological advantage as they are already leading by three points, aided by the fact that Nkayi has dropped five points in their previous two matches.

This means they won't be under the same pressure as Nkayi, who have their work cut out for them. Nkayi needs nothing short of a victory, while a draw would be advantageous for Chiefs.

"However, Nkayi has already beaten Chiefs this season. They also play entertaining and attractive football, which, if they reproduce it on Saturday, will allow them to run rings around their opponents' defence. All of this makes the game exciting and a must-watch.

"I think a Nkayi victory would make things even more exciting as we head into the final stretch of the season," said Dhlakama.

Chiefs warmed up for the showdown with a 2-1 win over Victoria Falls City Herentals. Nkayi, on the other hand, slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Talen Vision, a result that has piled pressure on their campaign.

Hwange, another former Premier Soccer League side, stayed third after a goalless draw with Bulawayo Warriors.

They are six points clear of fourth-placed Casmyn, who picked up a 3-0 walkover against Ajax Hotspurs Movers.

Talen Vision, buoyed by their win over Nkayi, moved to 40 points, level with Bulawayo Warriors, Bulawayo City and Hwange based Megawatt. Elsewhere, Megawatt edged Zebra Revolution 3-2, Blackrocks beat Bosso 90 by 2-1, and Bulawayo City settled for a 1-1 draw with army side Imbizo.

Weekend Fixtures

Nkayi United v Bulawayo Chiefs (White City Stadium), Mainline v Bulawayo City (Dingimuzi), Casmyn v Zebra Revolution (Turk Mine), Jordan v Talen Vision (Mthwakazi), Blackrock v Bulawayo Warriors, Hwange v Eagle Life (Hwange Colliery), Victoria Falls City Herentals v NUST FC (Chinotimba Stadium), Imbizo vs Bosso 90 (Llewellyn)