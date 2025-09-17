Zimbabwe: Air Zimbabwe Extends Harare-Mutare-Victoria Falls Service

The recently launched Harare-Mutare-Victoria Falls flights will continue as a permanent service, following strong demand during the Sanganai/Hlanganani/Kumbanai World Tourism Expo, flag carrier, Air Zimbabwe has announced.

The daily return flights, which operate via Grand Reef Aerodrome in Mutare, will now form part of the national airline's broader turnaround strategy aimed at boosting domestic connectivity, supporting the tourism industry and promoting regional economic integration.

Fares for the route start from US$85 one way and US$170 return.

In a statement, the airline said: "Air Zimbabwe is pleased to announce the continuation of its Harare-Mutare-Victoria Falls route beyond the Sanganai/Hlanganani/Kumbanai World Tourism Expo.

Initially launched to facilitate travel for attendees of the 15th Edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani/Kumbanai World Tourism Expo, held at Mutare Sports Club, the service quickly proved essential beyond the scope of the event.

"As a result, Air Zimbabwe will now operate this route daily."

Air Zimbabwe chief executive officer, Mr Edmund Makona, said the route had received overwhelmingly positive feedback, evolving from an event-specific service into a permanent offering.

"It has evolved from an event-specific service to a permanent arrangement, providing essential air access to the Eastern Highlands," he said.

"This expansion not only supports tourism but also underscores Air Zimbabwe's vital role in advancing national development goals and connecting communities across the country.

"We are proud to serve as a bridge; linking communities, enabling trade, and showcasing Zimbabwe's breath-taking destinations."

The service will also allow travellers from Mutare to connect seamlessly to regional and international flights via Harare, expanding business and leisure opportunities.

To improve convenience, Air Zimbabwe has partnered with PayNow, enabling passengers to buy and pre-book tickets online from anywhere.