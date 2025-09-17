Zimbabwe: U.S. Moves to Remove Sanctions On Zimbabwe

A NEW comprehensive Bill introduced in the United States House of Representatives has proposed the repeal of the nearly 25-year-old sanctions regime imposed on Zimbabwe, marking a potentially seismic shift in Washington's policy towards Harare.

The proposed legislation, known as the Department of State Policy Provisions Act, sets out a provision for repealing the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act of 2001 (Zdera), which has been the legal foundation for US sanctions against Zimbabwe since its enactment.

For more than 20 years, Zdera has enabled the US to oppose loans, debt relief, or financial assistance to Zimbabwe from international institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, effectively locking the country out of the critical global financial system.

While the proposed repeal will dismantle these restrictions, the Bill also introduces new conditions tied to the country's land reform legacy.

It stipulates that Washington will not support any fresh IMF or World Bank funding for Zimbabwe unless the Government commits to fully compensate white former commercial farmers in line with the Global Compensation Deed.

Over US$20 million has already been paid to the farmers, many of whom told delegates at a side event in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, during the African Development Bank annual meetings held towards the end of May. Some of them said they were surprised to see the part of the money due to them reflected in their accounts.

Reads the Bill in part: "In general - The Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act of 2001 (Zdera Act), as amended, Public Law 107-99 (115 Statute 962) is hereby repealed."

"Condition on further funding for Zimbabwe -- The United States shall not support any new or expanded funding from the International Monetary Fund or the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (commonly known as the World Bank) for the Government of Zimbabwe unless the Government of Zimbabwe shall commit, within 12 months of the approval of such new or expanded funding, to remit all outstanding arrears owed under the Global Compensation Deed, inflation adjusted to the date of enactment, and compensation shall not be in the form of Zimbabwe issued securities.

"Failure to comply with this provision shall result in an immediate cessation of all United States support for any further funding from these institutions."

The expansive Bill, introduced by Mr Brian Mast (Republican), is a wide-ranging authorisation and policy blueprint for the US State Department.

Its provisions cover everything from countering China and managing artificial intelligence to embassy security and public diplomacy.

The Bill has been referred to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, where it will be debated today.

Commenting on the Bill, political commentator Mr Dereck Goto said the development was noted although the US had laid itself bare in admitting that Zdera was in direct response to Zimbabwe's Land Reform Programme, not human rights issues as it had sought to purport.

"Zimbabweans, history is being written before our very eyes.

"After nearly a quarter of a century of cruelty and vindictiveness, the United States Congress has moved to repeal the notorious Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZDERA).

"This is no small matter. ZDERA was not a mere law - it was a noose around our economy, a chain designed to break our will, and a punishment for one crime alone - reclaiming our land from the coloniser.

"The Americans dressed it up in the language of democracy and human rights, but we all know the truth. ZDERA was always about land," he said.

Mr Goto said even in repealing ZDERA, Washington was putting unjust conditions.

"It was vengeance for the Land Reform Programme that restored dignity to millions of black Zimbabweans dispossessed for a century.

"And even in repeal, Washington cannot hide its obsession -- they attach conditions linked to the so-called Global Compensation Deed, seeking to make us pay for repossessing what was stolen," he said.

Another political commentator, Mr Elton Ziki, echoed Mr Goto's sentiments, saying the repeal had been palliated, yet the biggest issue was on land compensation.

He added that Washington's stance was somewhat unfair, considering that Zimbabwe continues to position itself as a friend to all and enemy to none.

"For them, as the House of Representatives and Congress, to be sitting to review the impact of their sanctions, and then sugarcoat to say that we are going to be dealing with the repealing of ZDERA, but we put conditions on that process of repealing the ZDERA Act.

"And this is very uncalled for, if I may say so, in terms of diplomacy and the nature and stance that Zimbabwe has taken for being a friend to all and an enemy to none and then they put conditions to deal and interfere with our internal affairs with regard to the land reform.

"We cannot be talking about compensation for the benefit of white farmers who invaded this land, yet we still have issues of reparations, issues that we suffered as a nation due to colonialism and the expropriation of our land," he said.