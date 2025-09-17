Uganda: Katikkiro Mayiga Engages Dubai Minister On Investment Opportunities in Buganda

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has met with Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, the Minister of Economy and Tourism in the Government of United Arab Emirates UAE, to discuss investment opportunities in Buganda that could benefit both the UAE government and its citizens.

The meeting took place at the Ministry's headquarters in Dubai.

During the discussions, the Katikkiro highlighted Buganda's potential in agriculture, tourism, and real estate, areas that could attract investors from the UAE.

Minister Mohammed promised to strengthen relations, saying, "We shall build a bridge of cooperation that will bring the UAE closer to Buganda and Uganda as a whole."

Uganda's Ambassador to the UAE, Zaake Wannume Kibedi, also attended the meeting and noted that the UAE is among the biggest importers of Ugandan goods, especially agricultural produce.

The Katikkiro was accompanied by some Kingdom ministers, including Owek. Joseph Kawuki, Hajji Amis Kakomo, and Owek. Robert Sserwanga Ssalongo.

Later, the Katikkiro toured Fakhruddin Properties, a leading construction company in Dubai.

The company showcased advanced building technologies, including smart housing systems where electricity and appliances are voice-controlled, and innovations focused on environmental sustainability such as recycling plastic bottles into new materials.

The company pledged more support for Buganda's initiatives and donated $1,000 around 3.5 million Uganda shillings to the kingdom.

CEO Yousef Fakhruddin emphasized, "The future of construction lies in sustainability, and we are committed to promoting green buildings that ensure cleaner air and protect the environment."

The Katikkiro said the purpose of these engagements is to attract partnerships that will allow Buganda and its people to benefit from modern technologies and investments.