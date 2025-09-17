Nigeria: Troops Eliminate 11 Terrorists, Recover 14 Motorcycles, Weapons in North-East

The Nigerian Army yesterday announced that its troops deployed to the Joint Task Force North-East Operation, Hadin Kai (OPHK), killed no fewer than eleven terrorists in separate encounters in the Kukawa and Umbo general areas of Borno and Adamawa States.

A statement by the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force North-East Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, stated that in the first encounter, at about 8:00 a.m. on Monday, troops of Sector 3, on a scanning and picketing patrol along the Baga-Cross Kauwa Main Supply Route in Kukawa Local Government Area, were ambushed by terrorists who detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and opened fire on the patrol team.

Meanwhile, about six suspected bandits terrorising the people of Eruku Town in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State have been arrested by members of local vigilantes deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

THISDAY checks revealed the suspected bandits were arrested on Monday morning in the town after they have killed two members of the local vigilantes in the town.

On the Joint Task Force North-East Operation, Hadin Kai (OPHK) operations, Colonel Uba said the troops stood their ground and engaged the terrorists with superior firepower, forcing them to retreat before reinforcements arrived.

He said: "Follow-up reports confirmed that eight terrorists were neutralised, including two Munzirs and one Qaid. They were identified as Modu Dogo Munzir of Dogon Chukun, an unidentified Munzir, and Abu Aisha Qaid of Tumbun Mota. Several other fighters sustained gunshot wounds.

"Items recovered from them include fourteen motorcycles, AK-47 rifles with magazines, rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, anti-aircraft links, several blankets, as well as other sundry items, including drugs."

He revealed that two gun trucks, which could not be extricated due to the terrain conditions around Alargarno and Doro Naira, were subsequently destroyed.

Uba stated that additional terrorists were also neutralised by the Air Component of OPHK, with precision guidance support from the MNJTF ISR platform.

"Importantly, no casualties were recorded among our troops. In a separate operation on the same day, troops of Sector 1, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and hunters, conducted offensive operations at Umbo in Madagali LGA of Adamawa State.

"During the encounter, an additional three terrorists were neutralised, while others fled with gunshot wounds. Troops recovered AK-47 rifles, several rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and one Itel mobile phone from the scene. No casualties were recorded among our troops."

The Military High Command, while commending the troops' commitment to sustaining ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in the North-East, also called on residents to continue supporting military operations with timely and credible information.

Meanwhile, on the bandit activity in Kwara, it was gathered the suspected bandits reportedly invaded the town and abducted about five people of the town and that during the incident, they reportedly killed two members of the local vigilantes and ran into the forests.

Apart from this, the suspected bandits were also said to have set ablaze the Hillux vehicle of the local vigilantes before they were said to have escaped into the forests.

Sources close to the town told journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday that, "Luck ran against the bandits who had come from the forests to look for some of their members that sustained injuries during their encounter with the local vigilantes as the local vigilantes that had laid ambush for them got the suspected bandits arrested".

Sources added the local vigilantes were said to have informed the Divisional Police Headquarters at Araromi-Opin for further investigations.

Contacted, a senior police officer with the Divisional Police Headquarters at Araromi- Opin who confirmed the incident said that, "the case has been sent to the state police command for further investigations".