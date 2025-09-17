Rwanda: Former Ferwafa Secretary General 'Camarade' Arrested

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) and Rwanda National Police have launched investigations into former FERWAFA Secretary General, Adolphe Kalisa alias Camarade, and national team 'Amavubi' kit manager, Eric Tuyisenge, who were arrested over alleged embezzlement, corruption, and forgery.

RIB confirmed the arrest to the two suspects in question on Tuesday, September 16. They are being held at Remera and Kicukiro RIB stations, respectively.

Kalisa's case file has already been forwarded to the National Public Prosecution Authority, while investigations continue.

Reports of his arrest first surfaced a week ago, linking him to the alleged embezzlement of FERWAFA funds during his time in office.

He served as Secretary General of the federation from August 2023 until the executive committee, led by former president Alphonse Munyantwali, completed its term in July.

Kalisa also previously served as Secretary General of APR FC.