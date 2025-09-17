Rwanda: Former Ferwafa Secretary General 'Camarade' Arrested

16 September 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura - Peter Kamasa

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) and Rwanda National Police have launched investigations into former FERWAFA Secretary General, Adolphe Kalisa alias Camarade, and national team 'Amavubi' kit manager, Eric Tuyisenge, who were arrested over alleged embezzlement, corruption, and forgery.

RIB confirmed the arrest to the two suspects in question on Tuesday, September 16. They are being held at Remera and Kicukiro RIB stations, respectively.

Kalisa's case file has already been forwarded to the National Public Prosecution Authority, while investigations continue.

Reports of his arrest first surfaced a week ago, linking him to the alleged embezzlement of FERWAFA funds during his time in office.

He served as Secretary General of the federation from August 2023 until the executive committee, led by former president Alphonse Munyantwali, completed its term in July.

Kalisa also previously served as Secretary General of APR FC.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.