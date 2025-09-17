Zimbabwe: Mufakose Residents Forced to Vacate Homes As Raw Sewage Floods Yards

FRUSTRATED Mufakose residents have vacated their homes as the City Council fails to address incessant sewer blockages in the suburb, posing serious health challenges.

Mufakose residents have endured sewer blockages for over a month, with the Harare City Council showing reluctance to address the dire situation.

Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) blasted the lackadaisical approach by the city fathers in addressing the plight of Mufakose residents.

"The City of Harare has been reluctant to resolve the issue, and the residents continue to be affected since registering their first complaint with the Mufakose District office a month ago.

"The situation is dire to the extent that some residents have since vacated their houses following the flow and flooding of their houses with raw sewerage.

"Unfortunately, residents have now resorted to open defecation in bushes as an alternative, since their toilets and bathrooms are no longer accessible due to sewer flooding and gushing from toilets," said CHRA in a statement.

This comes amid reports that Harare City Council employees are on strike, having declared incapacitation following the deaths of colleagues.

Harare residents have been made to endure the city fathers' failure to deliver services to the capital's populace.

The CHRA said the situation is a ticking time bomb that might cause disease outbreaks in the high-density area of Mufakose.

"Formal and informal complaints have been made to the local City of Harare District Officer but have yielded no result in addressing the sewerage bursts/blockages.

"We are of the view that the following rights provided in Chapter 4 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe are being infringed or being violated;

"Section 73(1) Right to an environment that is not harmful to health or wellbeing; the magnitude of the sewerage bursts are exposing residents to waterborne diseases, and so far residents who reside in Nondo Street have been complaining of stomach pains and diarrhoea and the epicentre of the diarrhoea cases is Nondo Street.

"Houses are no longer habitable and at No 18 and 16 Nondo Street residents have evacuated from their houses, and the houses are no longer occupied due to the flooding of the sewer in the houses and yards. In addition, the stench coming out from the sewer is choking," read the statement further.