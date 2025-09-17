Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Leads Human Rights Abuses for Fifth Month Running - Report

Human rights advocacy group, the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP), has once again singled out Zanu PF as a violent political party and the leading perpetrator of human rights violations in Zimbabwe, marking the fifth consecutive month the party has perpetrated widespread abuses.

In August alone, the ZPP recorded 121 violations against which affected more than 3000 citizens, with Zanu PF accounting for 1,376 victims across the country.

According to the ZPP's August report, Zanu PF party leaders and ordinary members were both responsible for the violations.

"The majority of perpetrators were affiliated with the ruling ZANU PF party, accounting for 44.4% of documented violations. Within this group, party leaders (26.1%) and ordinary members (18.3%) were the main actors," the report states.

ZPP's July report on human rights violations found that Zanu PF violated the rights of more than 2,200 citizens, with party leaders implicated in 22 per cent of the 10,000 human rights violations recorded across the country.

The ZPP argues that these violations reveal the deep and often hidden harm inflicted upon individuals and communities.

"Victims were subjected to threats of violence, assaults, inhuman treatment and forced displacements, each leaving long-lasting scars on dignity, security, and social cohesion," the report highlights.

The report points to a worrying pattern of rights abuses by Zanu PF, which has long been labelled a violent party before, during, and after election periods, throughout the year.

Other perpetrators of human rights violations included the government of Zimbabwe, the police, and the military, although these were implicated in fewer incidents in August.

"Government officials contributed 7%, school authorities 3.1%, religious leaders 1.2%, Citizens Coalition for Change leaders 1.2%, and the Zimbabwe National Army 0.4% were also implicated. In 0.8% of cases, perpetrators could not be linked to any known group," the report further states.

Human rights violations remain a blight on Zimbabwe's quest for democracy 45 years after the country gained independence from Britain.

As the United Nations General Assembly approaches, with Zimbabwe vying for a seat on the Security Council, its human rights record could jeopardise this ambition.