Zimbabwean Households Are More Food Secure, Citizens Living Better Lives - Government

STRATEGIC interventions by the government have improved food security and the quality of life for citizens, a survey has established.

According to findings of the 2025 Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee (ZimLAC) Reports, nutrition has improved both in urban and rural areas.

In a post-Cabinet media briefing held in Harare this Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said Cabinet had considered the reports on Urban Livelihoods, Rural Livelihoods and Rural Nutrition, which were compiled following nationwide assessments conducted between February 19 and March 2 and May 21 to June 9, 2025.

He said the annual surveys were meant to provide up-to-date information on living conditions across the country, informing policy formulation and strengthening government schemes.

"Government's strong interventions have resulted in improved food security, with the State being the main source of social support in the aftermath of an erratic start to the 2024/2025 summer rainfall season," Muswere said.

He said the Second Republic's milestones are anchored on the framework of national and international strategies such as the National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025), the Food and Nutrition Security Policy, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the Zero Hunger Strategy.

On nutrition, the proportion of households consuming globally acceptable diets jumped in 2025, signalling an overall improvement in living standards, Muswere noted.

Child health indicators also improved, with Vitamin A supplementation for children aged 6 to 59 months surpassing the 90% national threshold.

However, the report raised concern over rising lifestyle-related health challenges, with 35% of adults aged 18 to 59 years classified as overweight or obese.

Muswere pointed out the need to heighten awareness, early disease screening, and implementation of appropriate mitigatory measures.

The rollout of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa climate-proofing strategy increased from 47% in 2023 to 54% in 2025, reflecting growing resilience in rural households.

Muswere said the government will continue to strengthen social protection programmes targeting vulnerable groups such as widows, child-headed families and persons with disabilities.

"The able-bodied will be encouraged to undertake public works that create community assets while benefiting from Government support schemes," the minister added.

He further noted that the sustained delivery of social protection, coupled with improved food security and nutrition, had improved social stability, health, education and overall community well-being across Zimbabwe.

In the education sector, Treasury disbursed ZiG 40 million to cover arrears under the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) dating back to 2023.

Government, Muswere added, would continue to prioritise BEAM payments to safeguard access to education for vulnerable learners.