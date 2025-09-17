South Africa: Mfuleni Taxi Users Affected by Route Ban - South African News Briefs - September 17, 2025

Taxi Route Closure Sparks Frustration for Mfuleni Residents

Some taxi users in Mfuleni have raised their frustrations with the shutdown of a route to Somerset West, reports EWN. At least 10 taxi routes between Mfuleni and Khayelitsha to Somerset West, Lwandle, and Nomzamo have been closed due to violence. This follows deadly attacks on taxi operators and commuters linked to a dispute between taxi associations, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA), over these routes. Metrorail and Golden Arrow have been brought in to provide extra capacity. The shutdown will remain in effect for the next 30 days or until the warring taxi associations reach a peace agreement.

Tiffany Meek Appears in Court for Son's Murder

Tiffany Meek, accused of murdering her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee, is set to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court, reports SABC News. Meek was denied bail in July after the state argued she killed her son and tried to cover it up. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane has said that the court is expected to be updated on the progress of the investigation.

Shell Urged to Consult Wild Coast Communities Before Exploration

Lawyers representing communities on the Wild Coast have said that their dignity would be affirmed by consultation from oil and gas giant Shell before it explores their land for mining, reports EWN. The communities and environmental groups approached the Constitutional Court to challenge a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that allows Shell to bring an application for seismic exploration. They have raised concerns about potential sea contamination from seismic blasting and accused the companies of dismissive consultation practices. Lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said that the case is a lesson for future projects, warning that companies cannot override community interests without judicial pushback.

