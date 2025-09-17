Uganda: Airborne Survey Reveals Significant Mineral Deposits in Lamwo ,Karamoja

A comprehensive airborne geophysical survey, initiated in 2020 by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, has revealed substantial deposits of gold, rare earth elements, and base metals across Lamwo district and the broader Karamoja region.

The five-year project, funded by a €20 million (approximately Shs 85 billion) loan from Spain, was executed by Spanish firm Xcalibur Airborne Geophysics under the technical supervision of Watson and Grant.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Irene Bateebe, hailed the survey as a pivotal step toward harnessing Uganda's mineral potential in alignment with the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV).

"This survey marks a turning point for Uganda's mineral sector. By fully mapping Lamwo and Karamoja, we've created a digitized national database that will drive informed investment decisions for both government and private stakeholders," she said.

The survey identified significant gold deposits alongside critical minerals such as copper, cobalt, nickel, chrome, antimony, niobium, and coltan.

These resources are essential for industries like renewable energy, advanced technology, and modern manufacturing.

Dr. Fred Tugume, Acting Commissioner of the Geological Survey Department, emphasized the strategic importance of the findings.

"This data is a game-changer for Uganda's resource management. It provides a scientific foundation for exploration, ensuring that only credible investors with the capacity for sustainable development are licensed," Dr. Tugume stated.

Carlos Velandos, a lead technical manager at Xcalibur, explained that the survey combined advanced geophysical techniques, geological assessments, and chemical analyses to pinpoint high-potential mineral zones.

"Our approach integrated multiple disciplines to map out investment-worthy areas with precision," he told journalists.

Isaiah Tumwikirize, project manager at the Department of Geological Survey and Mines, underscored the transformative potential of the digitized data.

"This is a national asset that eliminates guesswork in mineral licensing. It ensures that exploration and development are grounded in robust evidence, fostering sustainable growth," he said.

Local leaders expressed optimism about the discoveries.

Preliminary surveys earlier this year also highlighted over 300 million tonnes of limestone and marble in Moroto, Napak, and Kotido districts. Geological studies further confirmed deposits of copper, chromite, iron ore, columbite-tantalite, and an estimated 139,000 ounces of gold, with potential reserves of up to 160,000 ounces across multiple sites.

While these findings signal significant economic potential, officials stressed that further exploration is needed to assess the deposits' scale, quality, and commercial feasibility.

The discoveries are poised to bolster Uganda's economic agenda, provided that subsequent exploration and development are conducted responsibly and transparently.