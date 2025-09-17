Rwanda: Home of National Hero Felicité Niyitegeka Becomes Museum

The Chancellery for National Orders and Decorations of Honour (CHENO) has transformed the home of Félicité Niyitegeka into an exhibition site to preserve her legacy of bravery and compassion, as part of efforts to safeguard the history of Rwanda's national heroes and instill values of heroism in communities.

Located in Gisenyi Sector, Rubavu District, the residence has been designated the Heritage of Humanity Mausoleum.

Niyitegeka, recognised as an Imena hero, displayed extraordinary courage during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi when she saved many people from the Interahamwe militia by offering them shelter and helping others escape to the then Zaire, now DR Congo.

ALSO READ: Felicité Niyitegeka 'was always a heroine'

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Although the site has recently been established, it is yet to attract visitors, unlike the National Heroes' Mausoleum at Remera, which received 1,856 visitors in 2024-2025, and the Nyange Heritage Mausoleum in Ngororero, which welcomed 1,546.

To bridge this gap, CHENO launched a campaign in June 2025 to encourage visits to the mausoleum, beginning with residents of Western Province. The initiative also involves documenting and installing Niyitegeka's history within the site.

"Charity begins at home," said CHENO Division Manager, Rwaka Nicolas. "We are first focusing on Rubavu, Rutsiro, and Nyabihu districts. People should visit this place, learn about its history, and embrace its significance."

Running from September 8-18, the program seeks to instill values of heroism and patriotism through direct engagement with heritage sites, supported by mobilisation campaigns that reinforce unity, resilience, and civic responsibility.

Looking ahead, CHENO plans to extend sensitisation efforts to schools and universities to strengthen existing Umuco n'Ubutwari (Culture and Heroism) Clubs and create new ones to pass on heroic values to younger generations.

ALSO READ: Bizimana urges youth to emulate Nyange students' heroism

"People need to adopt the humanity and courage of Niyitegeka so that future generations continue to learn from her deeds," Rwaka said. "We believe such visits will inspire Rwandans to uphold the culture of heroism and patriotism."

Local leaders welcomed the initiative. Jean d'Amour Ufitebeza, Executive Secretary of Nyamyumba Sector, said Niyitegeka's choices in 1994 remain a powerful example.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Her bravery in staying with those she was protecting, even at the risk of her own life, shows that love and unity are crucial in times of crisis," he said.

Residents, including Rebecca Uwimpuwe, also stressed the importance of keeping her memory alive.

"We must ensure what happened here remains unforgettable--through schools, clubs, and associations--and spread it widely in our communities," she said.