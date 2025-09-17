Somalia Urges Citizens to Obtain National ID Card On International Identity Day

Mogadishu, Sept 17, 2025 — Somalia's National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) on Wednesday urged citizens to register for the national identity card, calling it a crucial step in securing citizens' rights and improving access to government services.

The appeal coincided with International Identity Day [Sep 16], marked globally to raise awareness about the importance of legal identification in modern state-building and service delivery.

NIRA encouraged all eligible Somalis to take advantage of a free, limited-time registration drive for the national ID card, which the agency described as essential for accessing key services such as education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

"The national ID is not just a card -- it is a gateway to public services and civic inclusion," the agency said in a statement.

NIRA emphasized that registration is a civic duty and a critical move toward building a reliable administrative system based on accurate citizen data.

The authority also urged citizens not to miss this opportunity, stating that a modern identity system is vital for the country's development and for ensuring no Somali is left behind in accessing basic rights and services.