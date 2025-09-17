Somalia: Somali Military Honours Troops Who Repelled Al-Shabaab Attack in Ceeldheer

Ceeldheer, Somalia — Somalia's Army Ground Forces Commander, Brigadier General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, on Tuesday attended a ceremony in the central town of Ceeldheer to honour Somali National Army (SNA) troops who recently repelled an Al-Shabaab attack in the area.

The event paid tribute to the soldiers who successfully defended the town against the militant group, with officials saying the attackers were "defeated and neutralized" during the battle.

Speaking at the event, General Sahal praised the bravery and resilience of the troops and reiterated the government's commitment to eliminating the threat posed by the Al-Qaeda-linked militants.

"These heroes have defended the lives of the Somali people and the sovereignty of our nation," Sahal said. "We will not stop until Al-Shabaab is completely defeated."

The ceremony also included prayers for the soldiers who lost their lives in the clashes, which local officials described as "martyrs who sacrificed everything for the safety and future of Somalia."

Community elders, local administration officials, and religious leaders attended the event, voicing strong support for the national army and calling for unity in the ongoing fight against the insurgents.

Al-Shabaab continues to pose a threat in central and southern Somalia despite ongoing military operations backed by international partners.

The Somali government has pledged to intensify operations in the Galmudug region and other Al-Shabaab strongholds as part of its broader campaign to restore security and stability across the country.