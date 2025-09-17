South Africa: The ANC Finally Agrees, Elect the DA to Get Good Governance

press release

Everything that the DA does is aimed at improving the lives of all the people of South Africa. Where we govern, that means that a DA government performs at the highest levels, delivers services, spends public money on the public, and eliminates corruption.

Today, the successes of DA governance were recognised by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he said at the FNB Stadium that DA governments are performing and that ANC councillors should look at the work of DA Councillors. We are flattered, Mr. President, because now you know what millions of voters across South Africa know: Only the DA delivers.

Today, President Ramaphosa could not have been more clear when he said: "we want to go and see what Cape Town is doing" and "we want to go and see what Stellenbosch is doing." - He is acknowledging that where the DA governs, voters get what they are promised.

The DA governs for all the people who live in the areas we govern to make all of their lives better, not just those who vote us into office.

Good governance by the DA has not only been admitted by the President, but has long been recognised by DA voters. Now more and more previous ANC and other voters are also seeing this and starting to support the DA.

Together, we have shown what we can do, and together, we can do so much more going forward.

We thank the ANC President, as coalition partner in the Government of National Unity, for recognition where it is due.