Ethiopia: Residents of Oromia Region Express Joy Over Inauguration of GERD

Addis Ababa — Residents of Oromia Region staged public rallies to express their joy over the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Ethiopia inaugurated its national flagship project, GERD, last week in the presence of leaders from Africa and the Caribbean.

Following GERD's inauguration, Ethiopians across all regional states are expressing their excitement in large rallies.

Today, public rallies are being held in various cities in the Oromia Regional State under the theme "We have achieved it together".

During the rallies conducted in Assela town, the Vice President of the Oromia Regional State, Awelu Abdi, remarked, "We will strive to duplicate the success attained with the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in other peace and development initiatives by uniting the community.

Awelu emphasized that the residents of the region have consistently backed the success of the GERD through the purchase of bonds and various donations.

The Vice President confirmed the government's persistent endeavors to replicate the achievements obtained from GERD across other development initiatives focused on establishing sustainable peace, stabilizing living costs, and enhancing service delivery through the coordination of the regional populace.

He also mentioned the government's continuous initiatives to assist those who choose the path of peace in returning to a normal life, thereby ensuring enduring peace in the region.

Moreover, he stated that the regional government will persist in enhancing law enforcement measures against individuals who have not embraced the path of peace, enabling the populace to concentrate on developmental efforts and attain enduring peace.

He mentioned that the regional government will intensify its oversight of unlawful business operations to stabilize living costs, while also increasing the availability of products.