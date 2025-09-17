Somalia, Türkiye Deepen Defence Ties in High-Level Meeting

Mogadishu, Sept 16, 2025 — Somalia's Minister of Defence, H.E. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, held a high-level meeting on Tuesday with the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Somalia, H.E. Alper Aktaş, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in defence and security, the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Mogadishu, focused on expanding collaboration in areas including military training, institutional development, and Türkiye's continued support to Somalia's security sector reform.

Minister Fiqi expressed appreciation for Türkiye's longstanding support, describing the relationship as a "strategic partnership" that has played a pivotal role in rebuilding Somalia's defence capabilities.

He highlighted Türkiye's investment in military infrastructure, technical assistance, and training programs for Somali Armed Forces personnel.

"Türkiye's contributions have been instrumental in enhancing the professionalism and operational readiness of our forces," Fiqi said, according to the statement.

Ambassador Aktaş reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to Somalia's stability and sovereignty, noting that Ankara would continue to support Somalia in its efforts to build a capable and self-reliant national army.

He emphasized the importance of regional security cooperation and sustainable institutional development.

The two sides also reviewed progress on existing bilateral defence agreements and discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in joint training exercises, defence logistics, and officer education.

Türkiye is one of Somalia's closest international partners and operates a large military training base in Mogadishu, known as Camp TURKSOM, where thousands of Somali soldiers have been trained since its opening in 2017.

The meeting comes at a time when Somalia continues to implement a national security transition plan, which includes assuming greater responsibility from African Union peacekeeping forces.