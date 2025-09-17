Namibia: Windhoek to Enforce New Regulations On E-Hailing Services By Next Year

E-hailing transport services, such as Yango, operating in Windhoek will be forced to have markings on their vehicles by next year as part of the government's efforts to enforce regulations on the taxi business.

City police chief Leevi Ileka told The Namibian the police are concerned about the conduct of certain Yango vehicles, as he says some have been used in robberies.

Ileka says regulations will be enforced at both national level, through the Ministry of Works and Transport, and within the provisions and bylaws of the city.

"We have our own laws, those that require that at least every vehicle that operates within the boundaries of a particular local authority should also be registered," Ileka says.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Traditional taxi drivers have, in recent months, raised concern over the operations of e-hailing services such as Yango, particularly regarding the permit requirements, adding that they should not operate a car that is not clearly marked.

The Ministry of Works and Transport last month gave e-hailing services until 30 September to remove unlicensed drivers or face being labelled facilitators of illegal operations.

Ileka says with Yango drivers operating without markings, they are able to enter mall parking areas and other places vehicles that transport passengers for a reward are not permitted.

"But when they are written 'taxi', then they will not be let in. Those are some of the benefits that they are reaping now at the expense of others."

Ileka says after the introduction of CCTV cameras around the city this year, the police are better equipped to catch taxis used in crime due to their markings.

He says this is not the same for e-hailing services.

"Like they are now, the Yangos, it's difficult. So we are really working towards a lasting solution. Because they are just a taxi in any case," Ileka says.

Traditional taxi owners currently pay N$120 per year for the taxi licence, which the city police says e-hailing services are not paying.

Namibia Bus and Taxi Association secretary general Pendapala Nakathingo earlier this year accused most e-hailing service providers of operating illegally with unlicensed vehicles.

"They are just transporting passengers for a reward, but they don't even meet any requirements. So now it has become a challenge to the taxi operators for the taxi drivers to compete because some of the vehicles are private vehicles that have been made for personal use."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lefa founder Melkies Ausiku has in past written about the threat illegal operators pose on the industry.