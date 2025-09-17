Uganda: Low Turnout As Third Term Opens in Ntungamo Amid Teachers' Strike

Schools in Ntungamo District opened for third term with low student turnout after parents withheld their children following reports of a teachers' strike.

The ongoing industrial action has left many government-aided schools understaffed.

At Kyamate Integrated Model Primary School, administrators confirmed that while government teachers had joined the strike, only those employed under the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) arrangement reported for duty.

"We were ready to open for the third term, but unfortunately, when the call for industrial action came, parents were informed and could not send their children. Attendance is not as good as it used to be. All the government teachers are absent as they have joined the strike. Only PTA-paid teachers are here," said head teacher Naome Ninsima.

Phillip Alinda, a PTA-paid teacher at the same school, said he sympathised with his striking colleagues.

"I would have loved to join my fellow teachers on the government payroll in this strike because they are fighting for their rights and better salaries," Alinda said.

"But since I am employed privately, I cannot join them."

The strike, reportedly organised under the Uganda National Teachers' Union (Unatu), is pushing for improved pay and working conditions for government teachers.

Parents have expressed concern that the industrial action could disrupt learning and set back children academically, particularly in candidate classes preparing for final examinations.