Rwanda: UN Official in Rwanda to Assess Peacekeeping Costs

The Director of the Uniformed Capability Support Division at the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations Secretariat in New York, Michael Mulinge Kitivi, is on a working visit to Rwanda from September 15 to 18 to assess the costs incurred by the country in peacekeeping missions.

This is according to a statement posted on X by Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) on September 16.

The purpose of the visit is to discuss with military and police officials on matters concerning the quadrennial survey - which is conducted every four years - mandated by the UN General Assembly. It is aimed at assessing costs incurred by troops and police contributing countries in peacekeeping missions.

ALSO READ: Rwandan troops embody values of peacekeeping in life-threatening situations, says UN official

As part of the visit, he held separate meetings with the Chief of Defence Staff of the Rwanda Defence Force, Gen Mubarakh Muganga, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Rwanda Air Force, Brig Gen Godfrey Gasana, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) Permanent Secretary, Brig Gen Célestin Kanyamahanga and the Director General of International Military Cooperation in the Ministry of Defence, Brig Gen Patrick Karuretwa.

As of July 31, 2025, Rwanda ranked second in terms of contribution of uniformed personnel to United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions, with 5,905 personnel in total, including 1,040 formed police units and 4,682 troops, according to the UN. It followed Nepal, which, in total, contributed 6,039 uniformed personnel to UN.