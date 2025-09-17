Rwanda: Ferwafa Official, Amavubi Kit Manager Arrested

16 September 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura - Peter Kamasa

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) and Rwanda National Police have launched investigation on former Secretary General of Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) Adolphe Kalisa and national team kit manager Eric Tuyisenge Eric who are suspected embezzlement, corruption, and forgery.

RIB on Tuesday, September 16, confirmed that the two were arrested and detained at Remera and Kicukiro RIB stations respectively.

While investigations continue, the case file of Kalisa has already been forwarded to the National Public Prosecution Authority.

Reports about Kalisa's arrest first circulated a week ago, linking him with embezzlement of FERWAFA funds.

Kalisa served as FERWAFA Secretary General since June 2023 until the executive committee led by former president Alphonse Munyantwali saw off their term in July.

