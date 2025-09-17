Uganda: Confusion and Hope As Tororo Awaits Implementation of New Administrative Units

High expectations have given way to frustration and uncertainty in Tororo District after the much-celebrated announcement of new administrative units failed to materialize within the anticipated timeframe.

In April this year, jubilation swept across the greater Tororo area following President Yoweri Museveni's approval of three new administrative units and a city, aimed at easing longstanding ethnic tensions and improving service delivery.

The announcement sparked widespread celebrations, with many residents hopeful that the units would become operational by July 1.

"We thought the operationalization of these units would happen within weeks. There was a rumor that it would take effect from 1st July this year," said Phoebe Otaala, former Ugandan ambassador to Kenya.

Driven by optimism, several politicians began strategizing for positions in the new districts. Many even paid nomination fees during the recently concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries, only to later learn that no official districts had yet been created.

"We spent millions of shillings in nomination," Otaala lamented, reflecting the sense of disappointment shared by many.

As hope dwindled, most of the political class and the general population returned their focus to existing Tororo District structures.

A twist came when the Parliamentary Caucus approved the proposed administrative units and referred the matter to the Attorney General for legal guidance, reigniting the community's hopes.

However, the timing has left many uneasy. With nominations and unopposed victories already finalized in some cases, the sudden revival of the division process has raised more questions than answers.

"Just take for instance those who have already passed unopposed, what will happen to them?" asked Noah Okumu, Secretary for Health and Education in the district.

George Olowo, a sub-county chairperson of Nyangole, admitted the move came at an inopportune time.

"Much as we fought for the district division, it has come at a very wrong time," he said.

Despite the timing, some leaders are focusing on the potential benefits.

"The new administrative units come with a lot of opportunities. Look at the job opportunities--how many do you think these four administrative units will serve?" asked Francis Olwenyi, a district councilor.

Paddy Oguti, another sub-county chairperson, urged constituents to support current leaders during the transition.

"Politically, the new creation favors incumbent political leaders, and we kindly request our people to allow us serve for the next five years to guide the new administrative units," he said.

The division of Tororo has been a contentious issue for decades, with President Museveni making promises to resolve it in almost every election cycle.

With this latest development emerging once again during an election season, local leaders are calling on the government to finally fulfill its pledge.

"Let the government walk the talk this time around. This issue of over-referring the matter to different people should stop. People have waited too long," Otaala emphasized.

As Tororo awaits the final decision from the Attorney General, residents remain cautiously optimistic that their long-standing demand for administrative reform may at last become a reality.