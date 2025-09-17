Uganda: Youth Leaders Warn Against Political Manipulation Ahead of 2026 Elections

Youth leaders have raised the alarm over the increasing political manipulation of young Ugandans ahead of the 2026 general elections, calling for peaceful and lawful participation in the democratic process.

Makerere University Guild President, Churchill James Ssentamu, was among those who voiced concern while addressing student leaders from universities, tertiary institutions, and local councils during the inaugural Peace Ambassadors Training Workshop held in Kampala.

The event was organized by the United Nations African Institute for the Prevention of Crime and the Treatment of Offenders (UNAFRI).

Ssentamu said many youths are being exploited by political actors, largely due to poverty and high unemployment, which leaves them vulnerable to engaging in electoral violence for short-term financial gain.

"There is indeed a cluster of youth that are being manipulated by certain political entities or parties into things they wouldn't have otherwise engaged in freely," he said. "Many of them are poor and unemployed. Someone comes with a handful of money, and they end up being used."

With young people making up nearly 78% of Uganda's population, Ssentamu emphasized the need for economic empowerment through job creation and skills development as a long-term solution to political exploitation.

"If we can increase the number of youth living above the poverty line, we can reduce the likelihood of electoral violence," he added. "We need to prevent, not cure, these problems."

Addressing fellow youth directly, Ssentamu urged them to exercise their political rights responsibly and within the confines of the law.

"You have the right to support whoever you want. But do it lawfully," he said. "Let others break the law, but don't be among those who give others leverage over you."

He also sent a strong message to political candidates and parties targeting the youth for electoral gain.

"The youth are the backbone of this nation. Instead of having them rot in jail because of crimes committed during campaigns, be empathetic. Engage them using peaceful and lawful campaign strategies."

Ssentamu further appealed to security agencies to exercise restraint and professionalism in handling election-related matters.

"Let's keep our guns and tear gas away. Only act where necessary and always within the law. No one is above the law," he said.

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Guild President Rose Nabwire also weighed in on the issue, urging young Ugandans to reject violence and use their voices and votes to influence positive change.

Speaking after attending a youth conference on peaceful political participation, Nabwire stressed the power of the ballot and called out politicians who exploit young people.

"The youth shouldn't be used to indulge in violence, but rather take up spaces in society. Our vote holds so much to change the future of our nation," she said. "Leaders who use students and young people to commit violence should be held accountable."

Nabwire encouraged youth to ask tough questions and hold their leaders to account, rather than engaging in corruption or electoral malpractice.

"Before you vote for someone, ask them: if I give you another term, what new thing are you bringing? When leaders are held accountable, young people will have no reason to engage in violence."

She also addressed young women who fear joining politics due to social stigma and intimidation, urging them to believe in themselves and take the first step.

"To the young ladies out there, it starts with believing in yourself. Despite the voices saying you cannot do it, take the first step. You can achieve what you believe in," she added.