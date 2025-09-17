Rwanda: RDF Explains Drone Incident in Rutsiro

Three students were injured on Tuesday, September 16, when a small unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operated by the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) crashed in Rutsiro District.

According to RDF, the UAV was part of a routine training exercise when it was diverted by bad weather and went down at around 1:40 p.m on Tuesday.

Two of the students were taken to Kivumu Health Centre for treatment, while the third was transferred to Murunda Hospital for further medical care.

In a statement, RDF expressed sympathy to the families of the injured students and said it is working with local authorities and medical teams to ensure they receive the best possible care.

"The RDF deeply regrets the distress this incident has caused [and] will provide all necessary support to the injured children and their families," the statement read.