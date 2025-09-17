Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youths Killed in Car Crash En Route to Mnangagwa's Birthday Bash

TWO Zanu PF youths, who were en route to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's 83rd birthday bash in Zvishavane, died on Monday after their vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a bus.

The fatal crash claimed the lives of two female party activists, who were aboard the double-cab vehicle belonging to Zanu PF Youth League Mashonaland West Chairman Tapiwa Masenda, who was not in the car.

One of the victims was Masenda's personal assistant.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the road traffic accident.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on September 15, 2025 at around 1230 hours at the 100 kilometre peg along Gweru-Zvishavane Road.

"Two people were killed while two others were injured when a Toyota Hilux vehicle with three passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a bus carrying eight passengers," said Nyathi.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Zvishavane District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured were admitted to the same hospital.