Zimbabwe: Industry Welcomes Cutback On Repetitive Licensing Fees

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) has applauded the government's decision to reduce and eliminate several repetitive licensing fees, a move it says will significantly improve the ease of doing business.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube last week announced a package of reforms aimed at lowering compliance costs, particularly within the agricultural value chain.

Under the new measures, the US$500 registration fee for small-scale farmers has been scrapped, while the annual dairy processor registration fee of US$350 has been replaced with a one-off US$50 charge. Feed manufacturing registration fees have been cut from US$250 to US$20, and livestock movement clearance fees have been halved from US$10 to US$5 per herd.

Other changes include a reduction of the livestock genetics import permit from US$100 to US$20, and a cut to the meat export registration fee from US$500 to US$100. The food handler certificate fee has been abolished, while Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) costs have been capped at 0.05 percent, with a ceiling of US$100,000.

CZI described the reforms as "one of the most significant" in recent years. According to the industry body, a total of 96 regulations affecting livestock farming, dairy production, processing, and stockfeed manufacturing were reviewed. Of these, 34 were eliminated, and 40 percent were reduced by at least half.

"For dairy farming, nine regulations were eliminated and seven more were cut significantly. In livestock farming, 45 percent of regulations were scrapped, immediately lifting a huge burden on producers," CZI said.

The review found that compliance costs in some areas had been reduced by up to 99 percent. The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) accounted for the highest number of eliminated regulations at 10, followed by local authorities with eight and the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) with seven. At least 12 high-cost regulations--previously charging over US$400 each--were scrapped, while turnover-based levies were capped to avoid penalising larger firms.

"Removing disproportionate charges was critical. The size of a company does not automatically translate into higher enforcement costs, and the new system finally reflects that reality," added CZI.