Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nuwara Praises Ministry of Interior's Role in Stabilizing Security in Khartoum

16 September 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) member Dr. Nuwara Abu-Mohamed Tahir commended the Ministry of Interior for its role in stabilizing security and restoring confidence in Khartoum State.

During her visit to the ministry, she reviewed ongoing rehabilitation works and was briefed by Interior Minister Lt. Gen. (Police) Babiker Samra on the restoration of police stations, deployment of forces, and improved public services for issuing identification documents, which encouraged voluntary return to the capital.

Dr. Nuwara also praised police efforts in tackling illegal settlements, removing foreign infiltrators, and combating crime. She was accompanied by Khartoum State Wali Ahmed Othman Hamza.

