Zimbabwe: Woman Thrown Out of Moving Car By Robbers

A 22-year-old Mutare Teachers' College student narrowly escaped death last week after she was robbed of her cellphone and was then violently shoved out of a moving vehicle by three men.

Manicaland police spokesperson, Ass Insp Wiseman Chinyoka, said the incident occurred along the road to Golden Peacock Hotel around midday.

Alice Muyambo, of Nyabhara Compound in Penhalonga, boarded a white Nissan Tiida from the Mutare Central Business District en-route to her college.

"The vehicle was being driven by 23-year-old Leslie Munyau of Hobhouse 3, who has since been arrested, while two of his accomplices, identified only as Kudakwashe Muneri and one known as Denzy, are still on the run," he said.

Ass Insp Chinyoka said the ordeal began when Muyambo realised her Samsung A02S cellphone had been taken and hidden in the dashboard of the vehicle.

"She took out her other phone and called the stolen phone and it rang from the dashboard.

"She then confronted the driver and demanded her phone back. However, instead of stopping, Munyau allegedly accelerated the vehicle.

"Muneri and Denzy pushed Muyambo from the back seat into the front passenger seat, before the passenger door was flung open by one of the two men.

"Munyau was then allegedly shoved her out of the speeding vehicle, with her left leg briefly trapped under the car."

Two police officers from ZRP Chikanga, who were passing by, witnessed the chaos and swiftly intervened.

"The two officers confronted the three men, who were still in their vehicle, prompting Munyau to throw the stolen cellphone back at Muyambo.

"His two accomplices bolted from the scene, while the officers managed to arrest Munyau and escort him to ZRP Sakubva.

"Muyambo was rushed to Victoria Chitepo Hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries.

"The stolen cellphone, valued at US$75, was recovered," he said.

Ass Insp Chinyoka praised the alertness of the officers who arrested Munyau.

"This was a callous act that could have easily cost the young woman her life. The bravery of our officers who intervened prevented the situation from becoming worse," he said.