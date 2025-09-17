Zimbabwe: Fake Doctors Put On Notice! Bogus Practitioners Continue to Threaten Zimbabwe's Health Sector

Victoria Falls — FAKE doctors and unqualified health workers are infiltrating Zimbabwe's medical institutions, posing serious risks to patient safety.

The Association of Health Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) has raised alarms about the growing trend of impersonators operating in both public and private healthcare settings.

In a notable case, Taurai Prosper Vanhuvaone, who posed as "Dr. Prosper Mpofu," was convicted of fraud and impersonation after working undetected at Mpilo Central Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for nearly two years. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, with two years suspended on condition of restitution to his victims.

Similarly, in Gokwe, Admire Munyeki, a former nurse, was convicted of performing four unauthorized surgeries while masquerading as a medical doctor. He pleaded guilty to all charges, highlighting the dangers posed by individuals without proper medical training.

These incidents underscore the urgent need for stringent measures to prevent unauthorised individuals from entering the healthcare profession. AHFoZ CEO Shylet Sanyanga emphasised the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to address this issue. "We need to work together on this challenge which threatens our healthcare sector," she said.

The prevalence of fake practitioners not only endangers patients but also undermines the credibility of Zimbabwe's healthcare system. It is imperative that authorities implement rigorous vetting processes and public awareness campaigns to safeguard public health.

The Association of Health Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) has an accreditation process designed to root out quacks, but warned that the fight requires collective effort. "We need to work together to weed out these bogus providers. This is not just a problem for medical aid societies, it is a challenge for the entire nation," she added.

Her comments come at a time when patients are already battling soaring medical costs. In 2024 alone, US$200 million was paid out in health care claims, much of it going towards treating illnesses that could have been prevented through proper care.

Health watchdogs are now pushing for tougher laws and enforcement to stamp out the rot. Sanyanga urged the Ministry of Health and Child Care to intensify inspections and run nationwide awareness campaigns to help patients identify licensed professionals.

Despite the worrying trend, Sanyanga praised Zimbabwe's qualified health workers, saying they are good enough to work anywhere in the world. She applauded government and training institutions for nurturing talent and hailed specialists who have returned home to strengthen the system.