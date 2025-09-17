Zimbabwe: Scottland FC President Sakupwanya Gives Simba Bhora U.S.$100k for CAF Campaign

17 September 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Fungai Muderere

Scotland FC president Scott Sakupwanya has donated US$100 000 to Simba Bhora ahead of their Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League preliminary round clash against Eswatini side Nsingizini Hotspurs FC.

Sakupwanya, whose company Better Brands is the official sponsor of Simba Bhora, also pledged to cover the players' winning bonuses if the Shamva-based club progresses to the second round of the continental competition.

Simba Bhora will host the first leg at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown, Botswana, on Sunday, after their home ground failed to meet CAF requirements. The return fixture is set for Eswatini the following weekend, with the aggregate winner advancing to face tougher opposition in the next stage.

This year marks Simba Bhora's maiden appearance in the CAF Champions League, having earned qualification by finishing strongly in last season's Castle Lager Premier Soccer League. The financial assistance from Sakupwanya is expected to ease logistical challenges and boost morale as the team prepares for one of the biggest assignments in its history.

