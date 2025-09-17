Rwanda Backs Qatar At UN, Demands Accountability for Israeli Strikes

Rwanda has voiced solidarity with Qatar and demanded accountability for Israeli airstrikes in Doha, insisting that violations of international law should not go unanswered.

The call was made on Tuesday, September 16, at the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, where Rwanda's Permanent Representative to the UN, Urujeni Bakuramutsa, delivered a statement on behalf of the government during an urgent debate on the strikes.

The strikes, which targeted senior Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital, had earlier drawn condemnation from Kigali. The Office of the Government Spokesperson, on September 11, described the assault as a "dangerous violation of international norms and a threat to global stability."

"We stand in solidarity with the government and the people of the state of Qatar," Bakuramutsa said. "We unequivocally condemn the deadly attack in Qatar, launched by Israel, which endangered civilians and further inflamed an already fragile situation."

She reaffirmed Rwanda's position that international norms must be upheld without compromise, stating that "Rwanda reaffirms the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of all member states. The UN Charter, international law, and the peaceful settlement of disputes must guide all actions. Any use of force against these principles weakens collective security."

Linking the incident to broader peace efforts, Bakuramutsa underscored Qatar's contribution to mediation, particularly in conflict-prone regions.

"We underline the indispensable role of mediator states in preventing escalation and paving the way to durable political solutions," she said, "In this spirit, we commend Qatar's constructive engagement in the Great Lakes region, consistent with the African Union framework and complementary to the Washington peace agreement, to facilitate inter-Congolese dialogue aimed at ending violence, safeguarding human rights, and paving the way for a comprehensive political resolution."

She further commended the Human Rights Council for convening the debate, while urging it to move beyond words. "We invite the Council to recommend practical measures to safeguard mediators and mediating states, and to ensure accountability under international law."