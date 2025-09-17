Rwanda: Kigali DJs Get Decks Ready to Welcome Guests for Uci Race

The second edition of East Africa Connect event, a cross-border music showcase spotlighting both rising and established talent, returns to Kigali, this time around with the aim to entertain music lovers who are in the city for the 2025 UCI Road World Championship.

Slated for Friday, September 19, the event will take place at the balcony of Kigali Heights, directly opposite the starting and finish point of the global cycling event, and will be headlined by Ugandan superstar DJs Selecta Jeff and Kadir.

Also performing are top local DJs including DJ Virus, DJ Fidelo, Lemon, and Selecta Copain, with MC Zuba and Juliana set to host the event.

Speaking to The New Times, DJ Virus, who is also one of the organizers, said the event aims to reawaken appreciation for East African music in Rwanda while promoting local talent.

"Our playlists have been dominated by West and South African sounds, which is why we thought of introducing an East African music-themed event, to cater to our fellow East Africans here in Kigali," said Virus.

He added that Kigali East Africa Connect is deliberately scheduled just hours before the official kickoff of the UCI championship on Sunday, September 21, making it an ideal experience for both cycling stars and spectators from across the region.

"We're offering an atmosphere--quality performances, safety, great vibes, and unforgettable moments. Our goal is to unite East Africa and the rest of the global cycling community coming to the city through music," he said.

Selecta Jeff is a renowned DJ and radio presenter from Uganda, best known as the host of the Hype Central podcast, while DJ Kadir has been instrumental in nurturing Rwanda's next generation of DJs through his work with Ruffcuts DJz.

Entrance for Kigali East Africa Connect show will be free of charge.