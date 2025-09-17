South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Chairperson Calls for Vigilance to Foreign Nationals in Light of Possible Disruptions By Operation Dudula

17 September 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Education, Sciences and the Creative Industries, Mr Makhi Feni, has advised parents of learners who are foreign nationals to be vigilant, and preferably not send their children to school today.

Mr Feni said the committee remained concerned with the pronouncement through media posts that Operation Dudula activists, will as of today block children from accessing schools. He said: "We condemn this conduct from Operation Dudula activists, and we call on them not to distract school operations. Learning time is of essence and especially this close to preliminary and final examinations."

"We call on the Department of Basic Education to put measures in place to ensure this illegal action does not happen, and that whoever threatens the safety of learners is held responsible," continued Mr Feni.

On Monday, social media posts indicated that certain schools that were not mentioned will be targeted. Operation Dudula has been engaging in risky and illegal activities around healthcare centres. Mr Feni said methods of Operation Dudula were questionable and that they are doing what government had put in place legislative framework to resolve in many other affected sectors.

Mr Feni said: "These violent actions have a potential to be such a traumatic experience for young children and must be stopped. The uncoordinated activism by Operation Dudula is a concern, and could likely be hijacked by criminal elements." He called on school principals to remain vigilant and do anything necessary to safeguard the welfare of learners while they are in their care.

