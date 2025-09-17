South Africa: Committees On Health and Social Services to Receive Briefings From Legal Advisor and Council of Medical Schemes

17 September 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

Tuesday, 16 September 2025, The Portfolio Committee on Health will tomorrow be briefed by the legal advisor on the legal opinion on the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill. The committee will also consider and adopt its annual performance and strategic plans.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 17 September 2025

Time: 09:30

Venue: Committee Room M201, Second Floor, Marks Building, 90 Plein Street, Cape Town

Meanwhile, the Select Committee on Social Services will be briefed by the Council of Medical Schemes on the prospects and gaps of healthcare access in South Africa.

Details of the meeting are as follows

Date: Wednesday, 17 September 2025

Time: 18:00

Venue: Virtual Platform

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.