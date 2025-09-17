South Africa: Committees On Health and Social Services to Receive Briefings From Legal Advisor and Council of Medical Schemes

press release

Tuesday, 16 September 2025, The Portfolio Committee on Health will tomorrow be briefed by the legal advisor on the legal opinion on the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill. The committee will also consider and adopt its annual performance and strategic plans.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 17 September 2025

Time: 09:30

Venue: Committee Room M201, Second Floor, Marks Building, 90 Plein Street, Cape Town

Meanwhile, the Select Committee on Social Services will be briefed by the Council of Medical Schemes on the prospects and gaps of healthcare access in South Africa.

Details of the meeting are as follows

Date: Wednesday, 17 September 2025

Time: 18:00

Venue: Virtual Platform