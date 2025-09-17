Namibia: Sport Laws Must Be Respected - Mwiya

The just-ended SportsBiz Africa Forum held in Kigali, Rwanda, earlier this month called for national sport laws of individual African countries to be respected.

The SportBiz Africa Forum, attended by sport ministers and deputies, national sport commissions, sport councils, and various sport bodies, emphasised the importance of respecting sport laws of any given country.

Speaking to Desert FM earlier this week, Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) chief administrator Freddy Mwiya, who also attended the SportBiz Africa Forum, said there is a need to ensure significant consideration of what international sport bodies say in relation to national sport laws.

"It is critical, and our Namibia Sports Act must be respected at all costs. If Section 25 states a term of office of 10 years for a member of an organ, whether international law talks about 15 years, the law of a country must be respected.

"If the law of the country specifies how the national colours must appear, it should reflect what has been decided. International bodies must respect the laws of that given country," he said.

Mwiya said one topical issue discussed extensively was the matter of gender equality in sport.

"Our women in sport discussion was very moving and engaged extensively. Sierra Leone's sport minister, Augusta Telma, was very vocal and influential in her contribution.

"Representatives from women's sport bodies in Africa were present, and Namibia provided its example of how women in sport are represented in the country."

According to the NSC's Facebook page, the landmark forum explored the dynamic nexus between sport and business as drivers of Africa's development.

"With a focus on unlocking Africa's sport economy, which currently contributes only 0.5% to gross domestic product despite vast potential, the forum gathered investors, policymakers, and industry leaders for discussions on investment, policy, talent development, and commercialisation," it says.

Namibia's presence at this premier event underscored the NSC's vital role in shaping the future of sport across the country while advancing Africa's Agenda 2063 vision.

The Namibian delegation was led by deputy minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Dino Ballotti and included NSC board chairperson Turkey Nashiiva, Mwiya, and NSC officer Tjeripo Musutua.