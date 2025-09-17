Namibia Hosts King's Baton Relay

Namibia will host the King's Baton Relay next week as part of the countdown to the 2026 XXIII Commonwealth Games which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland.

At a press conference in Windhoek yesterday, Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) chief executive Anri Parker said the relay is a long-standing tradition that has been part of the Commonwealth Games since 1958, adding that it was initially known as the Queen's Baton Relay.

"Over the years the relay has revolved into a powerful symbol of unity and diversity of the commonwealth of nations. With each Games, the tradition of the relay grows in scale and significance, visiting more nations, involving more participants and creating more excitement than ever before," she said.

The relay for the 2026 Commonwealth Games commenced in March this year from Buckingham Palace and will culminate at the opening ceremony in Glasgow on 23 July next year. The marathon event involves travelling through 74 nations and territories in a little less than a year.

"The relay and activities aim to unite communities, celebrate culture and promote sustainable initiatives, and at the same time celebrate the values of the Commonwealth Games which is humanity, equality and destiny," Parker said, adding that Namibia will host the King's Baton Relay and activities from 25 to 27 September.

"For the first time each nation and territory received its own baton and we have customised it to represent our Namibian culture and heritage. Our involvement in this exciting event provides the entire community with the opportunity to highlight and promote Namibia to the rest of the world," she said, adding that the entire event will be captured on video to share with the rest of the world.

An essential part of the King's Baton Relay includes activities that focus on ocean conservation and, according to Parker, Commonwealth Sport Namibia will collaborate with Ocean Conservation Namibia to protect its unique biodiversity and natural resources.

The King's Baton Relay programme will start at Pelican Point at 08h00 on 25 September with welcoming remarks by the the deputy high commissioner of the United Kingdom to Namibia, Ben Stride, while other speakers include NNOC president Ndeulipula Hamutumwa, Erongo governor Natalia Goagoses and the minister of education, innovation, youth, sport,art and culture, Sanet Steenkamp.

Namibia's two-time Olympian swimmer Phillip Seidler will also swim in the sea among seals with the baton.

The baton will then be carried with a catamaran to the Walvis Bay Marina, while several ocean conservation education and awareness sessions involving schools from Walvis Bay will also take place. There will be other activities at Independence Beach and gymnasts on the dunes.

The baton will travel to Windhoek the following day and activities will continue at the British high commission on 27 September. From here the baton will go through Independence Avenue in the centre of Windhoek, through to Olympic House, and ending at Liv Padel at SKW where more activities such as teqball, traditional sport, E-Sport, chess and padel have been lined up. Other exhibitions include rhythmic gymnastics, karate kata and cultural dancing.

Parker called on all Namibians to join in the celebrations.

"Dear Namibians, come and join us in a day filled with activities for the entire family. Meet our Olympic and Commonwealth athletes and para-athletes and capture memories with them, your family and the King's Baton," she said.

Parker, meanwhile, said the Commonwealth Games qualification criteria still need to be determined for Namibian athletes.

"The qualification criteria for the Commonwealth Games are slightly different to the Olympic Games which is pretty much set in stone, and the NNOC will deliberate with all the federations to make sure we put qualifying criteria in place. It should be available on our website for all athletes to pursue in the next two to three weeks," she said.