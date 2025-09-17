Namibia: Hamukwaya Reaffirmed As NNPC Contact Despite Suspension

Despite being suspended from his role at the Namibia National Paralympic Committee (NNPC) last month, Michael Hamukwaya has been reaffirmed by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) as its recognised contact person for Namibia.

Hamukwaya, the former NNPC secretary general, was relieved of his duties in August by an interim committee chaired by Daniel Trum.

The committee was appointed earlier this year by the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) through a virtual consultation meeting with NNPC members.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a letter dated 6 August, the interim committee informed both the IPC and the NSC of Hamukwaya's suspension with immediate effect.

NSC chief administrator Freddy Mwiya also wrote to IPC seeking assistance with its sport data management system, official communication protocols, and arrangements for a virtual meeting with interim committee representatives and active federations.

However, in a communication addressed to the NSC on Monday, IPC membership engagement coordinator for Africa Nicole Isimbi questioned the basis of the NSC's actions and requested clarity on the application of the Namibia Sports Act No 12 of 2003 in dissolving the NNPC executive committee, of which term had ended.

It further sought proof of the NSC's authority to halt elections.

The IPC also asked for minutes of the virtual consultation that selected the interim committee, a list of attendees, and explanations regarding alleged irregularities, such as the failure to follow proper electoral procedures, non-compliance with NPC Namibia's constitution, and membership structure misalignment.

Further queries were raised on why elections were not held before the appointment of the first interim committee, under what framework both interim committees were established, and who defined their terms of reference.

In its correspondence, the IPC stressed that until the requested information is provided and reviewed, Hamukwaya would remain the official contact for all IPC-related matters, including access to its data management system.

Mwiya on Monday accused the IPC of overstepping, saying: "Internal matters or any disputes in our country are dealt with under section 35 of the Namibia Sports Act.

"Only the appeals committee, comprising lawyers, handles such disputes, and any further legal matters go to the High Court of Namibia after a verdict by the appeal team."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The interim committee, he stressed, is recognised by Namibian laws and will continue to run the organisation despite not being recognised by the international body.

"The interim committee is preparing a consultative meeting in Windhoek this October, which will bring together all NNPC stakeholders, and Hamukwaya will also be invited," Mwiya said.