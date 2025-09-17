Uganda: NRM Youth Launch 'Gen Z Peaceful Elections Drive', Warn Against Manipulation

A group of young people under the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has cautioned politicians against exploiting youth during election campaigns, warning that they will not allow themselves to be used as tools of violence ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Operating under the banner "Gen Z for Gen 7," the group officially unveiled their "Gen Z Peaceful Elections Drive" this morning in Kampala, pledging to champion non-violence, tolerance, and constructive participation in Uganda's political process.

The initiative, spearheaded by Israel Kyarisiima, seeks to mobilise young people across the country to reject manipulation by political actors who, according to the group, have historically fueled unrest by targeting unemployed and desperate youth.

Kyarisiima emphasised that while young people form the backbone of Uganda's electorate, many politicians treat them as disposable instruments of chaos instead of empowering them with opportunities and skills.

He said the new campaign is aimed at changing that narrative by encouraging the youth to embrace peace, dialogue, and democratic participation.

The group particularly singled out some opposition figures, accusing them of exploiting frustrations among young people to push personal agendas rather than advancing the broader interests of the youth.

However, they also pledged to hold leaders within their own party accountable, insisting that their loyalty to NRM should not blind them from demanding responsible leadership.

As part of the campaign, Gen Z for Gen 7 plans to roll out community dialogues, social media campaigns, and Youth-centered events across different regions of the country, all designed to strengthen civic awareness and promote peaceful engagement in the run-up to 2026.

The group's message comes at a time when Uganda's political climate is gradually heating up, with various parties intensifying mobilisation activities.