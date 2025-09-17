Uganda: Zambali Backs NUP Vetting Process

Nansana Municipality MP hopeful Bulasio Zambali has praised the National Unity Platform (NUP) vetting process, saying it is fair and legitimate.

Appearing on Sanyuka Television, Zambali, who is seeking the party ticket to represent Nansana in the 12th Parliament, said NUP has consulted widely at the grassroots to decide who deserves the party card.

"First of all, they send people to markets, churches, and boda-boda stages to ask who is fit to be a leader. I want to respect the system and respect the process," he said.

The NUP vetting process has recently faced criticism, with some critics alleging unfairness.

But Zambali, a former host of NBS Television's Barometer show, dismissed such claims as political fabrications.

He also pledged to stand behind whoever emerges as the party flag bearer.

"Of course, there is politics driven by malice. People fabricate stories, but it is difficult for such things to be used against you if you stay true. Whoever gets the NUP flag is the person I will support," he said.

Zambali is seeking to replace current MP Hannington Wakayima, also of the NUP.

With decades of experience in journalism on both radio and television, Zambali said he now wants to use his voice to represent the people of Nansana.

"Journalism is about serving people, and that is what I have always done, going to the people. I grew up in Nansana, and Nansana needs a voice," he said.