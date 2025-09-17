Uganda: Next Radio Shines a Light On Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in Uganda

On today's Morning Switch, hosted by Uncle Mark, Victoria Sibiya, and Ronnie McVex, Next Radio featured Dr Birungi Deusdedit, Co-investigator of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Register at CoRSU Rehabilitation Hospital, in a conversation aimed at raising awareness of this rare but life-altering genetic condition.

Dr Birungi explained that DMD predominantly affects boys--about 99% of cases--with girls usually serving as silent carriers who can unknowingly pass the condition to their children.

The disease progressively weakens muscles, often resulting in loss of mobility and severe complications.

Although first described in the 1860s by French physician Guillaume Duchenne, knowledge and awareness of DMD remain limited in Uganda.

This gap means many children go undiagnosed, miss out on proper management, and receive little family or community support.

At CoRSU Rehabilitation Hospital, the DMD Register is working to change this by gathering data, strengthening interventions, and driving advocacy.

Dr Birungi emphasized the need for awareness campaigns, partnerships, and community education to improve the lives of children living with DMD and support their families.

By airing such discussions, Next Radio continues to amplify health awareness and spotlight conditions that often go unnoticed.

