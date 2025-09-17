Nigeria: 'Zamfara APC Struggling to Recover From Marafa's Exit'

The resignation of Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa from the All Progressives Congress (APC) is stirring a debate.

According to Mannir Bature Tsafe, Secretary of the Senator Kabiru Marafa Consultative Forum, the APC in Zamfara is yet to recover from the loss of the former lawmaker.

He said when Marafa announced his resignation, party leaders in the state had described it as "inconsequential.", however the APC recently organised a ceremony to welcome about 360 people it claimed were Marafa's supporters who defected to the ruling party.

According to him, this development raises questions about the party's earlier position on Marafa's exit.

He argued that the significance attached to the defection indicates that the former senator remains an influential figure in Zamfara politics.

"The contradiction is obvious. If Senator Marafa was truly inconsequential, there would be no need for such a celebration over the reported defection of his supporters," he stated.

It further described the figure of 360 as marginal compared to Zamfara's voting population and maintained that the APC is struggling to fill the vacuum left by Marafa's departure.

Tsafe also accused the party of repeatedly recycling the same individuals under the guise of "mass defections" instead of focusing on internal restructuring and reconciliation.

While noting that Marafa has moved on to pursue his political ambition outside the APC, Tsafe said his influence would continue to shape political developments in the state.

"The truth remains that Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa will continue to chart a political path that unsettles APC, exposes its contradictions, and leaves it vulnerable," the statement added.