Rwanda, Morocco Ink Agreement On Correctional Services

Rwanda and Morocco have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in correctional services.

The agreement, inked on September 16, focuses on staff training, management of high-risk inmates, security intervention techniques, offender rehabilitation, and technical cooperation in areas such as biogas technology, handicrafts, and prison industries.

The MoU was signed during a three-day official visit by the Commissioner General of Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS), Evariste Murenzi, to the Kingdom of Morocco.

His Moroccan counterpart, Mohamed Salah Tamek, Director General of the Delegate General of Prisons Administration and Reintegration (DGAPR), hosted the signing ceremony in Rabat, which was also attended by Rwanda's Ambassador to Morocco, Shakilla K. Umutoni, among other dignitaries.

Officials noted that the new cooperation framework is expected to improve professionalism and performance across both institutions by fostering the exchange of expertise, information, and best practices in correctional management and social reintegration of inmates.

The latest agreement builds on the broader Rwanda-Morocco partnership established under a General Cooperation Agreement signed in Kigali on October 19, 2016. That pact has since expanded bilateral collaboration in agriculture, education, defence, justice, environment, health, and public service.