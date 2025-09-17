Somalia Says Talks Ongoing With Puntland, Jubaland to Resolve Electoral Disputes

Mogadishu, Sept 17 — Somalia's federal government has confirmed that productive talks are ongoing with the regional administrations of Puntland and Jubaland, aimed at resolving electoral disputes ahead of upcoming national and local elections.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, in an interview with Saudi-based Al-Arabiya TV, said open dialogue is underway to address disagreements over the electoral process, particularly concerning Puntland and Jubaland.

"Somalia's elections are held at two levels -- local elections conducted by federal member states, and national elections for the bicameral parliament, which form the foundation of the country's leadership," the president explained.

"At this stage, our focus is on the upcoming local elections. Puntland is not included in this round, as it has already held its local elections," he added.

Addressing the situation in Jubaland, President Mohamud expressed optimism that outstanding issues could be resolved before both the local and national elections.

"The channels of communication remain open, and we are continuing dialogue and engagement with the leadership of Jubaland and Puntland," he said.

The federal government reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive political cooperation with all federal member states, stressing the importance of transparent elections, political stability, and strengthening Somalia's state institutions.