Somalia: The Prime Minister Gives Officials 7 Days to Improve Services At Mogadishu Airport

17 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Tuesday ordered officials at Mogadishu's Aden Adde International Airport to address widespread complaints about poor services within seven days.

During an inspection of various sections of the airport, Prime Minister Hamza met with officials from the Ministry of Transport and Aviation and airport management, urging them to take immediate action to improve critical services for passengers.

"We want Mogadishu airport to provide efficient and quality services to the public," Hamza said, stressing the need for a clear plan to resolve issues related to airport operations, including malfunctioning equipment.

The prime minister also warned that he would return to the airport within two weeks to assess progress and promised to take strict measures if rapid improvements were not made.

The move comes amid growing frustration among Somali citizens and travelers over substandard facilities and service delays at the country's main international gateway.

Hamza emphasized the importance of the airport reflecting Somalia's ongoing development and meeting international standards for passenger experience.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.