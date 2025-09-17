Somalia: The Prime Minister Gives Officials 7 Days to Improve Services At Mogadishu Airport

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Tuesday ordered officials at Mogadishu's Aden Adde International Airport to address widespread complaints about poor services within seven days.

During an inspection of various sections of the airport, Prime Minister Hamza met with officials from the Ministry of Transport and Aviation and airport management, urging them to take immediate action to improve critical services for passengers.

"We want Mogadishu airport to provide efficient and quality services to the public," Hamza said, stressing the need for a clear plan to resolve issues related to airport operations, including malfunctioning equipment.

The prime minister also warned that he would return to the airport within two weeks to assess progress and promised to take strict measures if rapid improvements were not made.

The move comes amid growing frustration among Somali citizens and travelers over substandard facilities and service delays at the country's main international gateway.

Hamza emphasized the importance of the airport reflecting Somalia's ongoing development and meeting international standards for passenger experience.