South Africa: Nurse Brings Joy to Children At Livingstone Hospital

Last month, a video of a nurse at Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape went viral on social media - but not for the reasons one might expect.

The video shows Benjamin Ngqaza (56) in the middle of a hospital ward, dancing and leading nursery rhymes, much to the delight of the young children occupying the beds in the ward.

Health-e News caught up with Ngqaza, who is affectionately known as Umkhulu (grandfather) by his patients. He believes that his approach helps distract his young patients from the pain and suffering that brings them to the hospital.

"I strive to alleviate the fears of children who have just been admitted. We all know that entering an unfamiliar environment can make you anxious and scared," he explains. "To ease their apprehension, I engage them immediately with songs, jokes, and praise, which helps make them feel comfortable."

Winning over young patients

Whenever he enters the ward, the children sit up, eagerly waiting for him to start his rhymes and sing-alongs.

"What warms my heart is the positive reaction from my patients," Ngqaza says.

"Even the parents who happen to be in the ward appreciate what I do. They constantly encourage me to continue because they see how it emotionally and mentally heals their children. They recognise that I genuinely care for them with passion and love."

One such parent is Nomaphela Ntontela, whose five-month-old baby was admitted to the hospital. She tells Health-e News that Ngqaza is known for his warm and welcoming nature - he goes above and beyond to make parents feel at ease during a stressful time.

"This hospital is fortunate to have someone like Umkhulu Ngqaza," she says.

"I've seen him several times keeping an eye on children whose parents have stepped out to buy food, take a shower, or take a short nap. Knowing that someone like him is there to care for a child gives me peace of mind."

Ntontela says that Ngqaza is also a source of support for parents when their children are in theatre or very ill.

A calling discovered later in life

Ngqaza, a married father of six, says he's always had a soft spot for children. Many people even encouraged him to pursue a career in teaching. However, due to financial constraints, that did not materialise.

Later, he worked as a staff driver, transporting nurses to their health facilities.

"That's where my love for nursing began to grow. I listened to the nurses discussing various aspects of their profession, some positive and some negative," he recalls. "Eventually, I decided to enrol into nursing myself. I wanted to address the issues I had heard from some of the nurses."

Recognition beyond the ward

What touches Ngqaza even more is witnessing children cry at discharge because they want to stay with Umkhulu.

"I always comfort them and offer them positive words," he adds.

Ngqaza's video has garnered positive reactions from TikTok users who have praised his devotion.

Ntontela says it's clear that Ngqaza loves his job wholeheartedly and truly deserves recognition from the Eastern Cape Department of Health (DoH).

"Sometimes, as parents, we talk among ourselves and think that if we could afford it, we would buy him a huge gift to thank him. We even consider nominating him for the DoH Excellence Awards in the Eastern Cape, as someone who goes the extra mile and not only treats his patients with medicine but also heals their spirits." - Health-e News