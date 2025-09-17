Rwanda: Patriots, Four Other Clubs Withdraw From Rwanda Cup Tourney

The 2025 Rwanda Cup basketball tournament, scheduled for September 17 through October 3, will proceed without local powerhouse Patriots, according to Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA).

Patriots informed Ferwaba of their withdrawal from the tournament on Tuesday, September 16, just 24 hours before it commences. Meanwhile, four more clubs namely, Patriots, UGB, Orion, Azomco, and Espoir, also pulled out, citing various reasons.

"All the teams have written to us explaining that, due to the timing of the competition, they cannot participate. Many of their players have been on leave since the end of the season, while others' contracts have expired," Ferwaba Executive Director Fiona Ishinwe told Times Sport.

The tournament will go ahead with five teams including Rwanda Energy Group (REG), East African University (EAU), Kepler, Tigers, and holders APR.

ALSO READ: Rwanda Cup: What you need to know about the new basketball tourney

The teams will compete from the quarterfinals at Stecol Basketball courts.

The first match of the tournament will see REG face EAU, while Kepler take on Tigers. Both fixtures are scheduled on Wednesday.

Established in 2024, the Rwanda Cup aims to increase the number of competitions and teams in the country, fostering player development and raising overall performance standards.