Madagascar: WFP and the International Labour Organization Join Forces to Support Vulnerable Communities in Madagascar

Antananarivo, Madagascar — The World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on supporting vulnerable households from six regions of Madagascar in producing enough food, withstanding future shocks, and working towards self-sufficiency, in line with the country's national priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals. In a country where nearly three out of four people live in poverty and food insecurity is widespread, WFP and ILO will help develop community infrastructure to improve livelihoods of vulnerable families across the regions of Analamanga (Centre), Androy, Atsimo Andrefana (South), Fitovinany, Vakinankaratra, and Vatovavy (South-East).

"Today we are not just signing a statement of intent, but a commitment that no one will be left behind," said Frederick Muia, ILO Country Director and Resident Representative in Madagascar. "ILO is partnering with WFP around three core priorities. Firstly, to create fair and safe jobs that matter and that build useful skills; secondly, to implement international labor standards with each project, with particular attention to the inclusion of women and youth; and thirdly to reach measurable results, while monitoring and adapting our actions."

The partnership includes supporting households and farmers' organizations with small-scale food processing and preservation facilities - such as mills, drying units, and warehouses - to store harvests and reduce post-harvest losses. The two organizations will also work together to help rehabilitate and expand farmlands, giving farmers more reliable access to water for rice, maize, and vegetable production.

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to building sustainable ways to improve households' livelihoods," said Tania Goossens, WFP Representative and Country Director in Madagascar. Together we are helping the most vulnerable communities boost productivity and strengthen their resilience to shocks."

By combining their expertise, WFP and ILO will contribute to enhancing food security, fostering economic opportunities and creating jobs for vulnerable communities in Madagascar. All community assets will be built by workers recruited locally, ensuring that income stays within the villages and strengthens local economies. This initiative is part of a broader collaboration to build resilience and work opportunities across the six regions.