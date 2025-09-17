Ethiopia: 'The Medemer State' Book Offers in-Depth Look At Ethiopia's Problems, Solutions - PM Abiy's Adviser

book review

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's latest book, "The Medemer State," provides not only a comprehensive analysis of Ethiopia's challenges but also offers practical solutions, according to Getachew Reda, the Prime Minister's Advisor on East African Affairs.

The book, the fourth authored by the Prime Minister, was officially launched yesterday in a landmark ceremony attended by President Taye Atsekeslassie, senior government leaders, high-ranking military officers, and citizens from various sectors. The launch featured wide-ranging discussions on the book's themes and significance.

Speaking at the event, Getachew described "The Medemer State" as a thorough reflection on Ethiopia's past, present, and envisioned future. He emphasized that the work goes beyond identifying the country's enduring problems by presenting practical and forward-looking solutions.

One of the book's central insights, he noted, is its call for the constructive use of frustration. Rather than allowing discontent to turn into destructive forces, the book encourages both citizens and leaders to channel it into critical thinking and positive change.

Importantly, the book does not advocate dismantling existing institutions. Instead, it stresses the need to correct weaknesses while preserving what has proven valuable over time.

A recurring theme is its rejection of Ethiopia's long-entrenched "winner-takes-all" political culture, he emphasized, adding that rather than perpetuating zero-sum politics, "The Medemer State" proposes a modern, inclusive governance framework in which all actors can contribute to and benefit from national progress.

According to Getachew, Ethiopia's complex challenges can no longer be addressed through outdated approaches.

The Medemer philosophy, with its innovative and integrative mindset, offers a credible path forward. As an example, he pointed to the rapid transformation of Addis Ababa in recent years, where creative and innovative solutions reshaped the capital's image in a remarkably short time.

He concluded that this spirit of renewal and resilience should not remain confined to the capital but must be extended across the entire nation.