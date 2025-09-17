Zimbabwe: Zim's UN Security Council Bid Gets Major Boost

Joseph Madzimure — Zimpapers Politics Hub

Zimbabwe's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for 2027-2028 has gained significant momentum following strong support from progressive nations, including China, Russia, India and Palestine.

This comes after President Mnangagwa officially launched Zimbabwe's campaign for the UNSC non-permanent seat at a well-attended event recently.

Non-permanent members are elected by the General Assembly and need endorsement from their own continent and support globally.

The initiative has been endorsed by several countries, including Cuba and India, and has also received backing from Sadc and other regional organisations. The support from these nations is seen as crucial in strengthening Zimbabwe's position for election.

In an interview, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding, expressed strong backing for Zimbabwe's campaign.

"We do hope that Zimbabwe can fulfil its dream to get a UN non-permanent seat at the Security Council," he said.

"I hope that China and Zimbabwe can work together to promote multi-polarity, peace and prosperity for the whole world."

Ambassador Zhou highlighted that Zimbabwe has consistently adopted an independent foreign policy, which China values greatly.

"We share the same values; we share the same aspiration for peace, stability and prosperity for the whole world.

"I wish Zimbabwe success in its bid for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council. If won, this could initiate discussions regarding reform of the Security Council," he noted.

Ambassador Zhou added that China and Zimbabwe share similar views on several international and regional issues and the two "will definitely work together" to cooperate to promote a multi-polar world.

"Zimbabwe has been adopting an independent foreign policy. Your mantra of 'friend to all, enemy to none' is commendable.

"I hope that Zimbabwe can play a greater role on the international stage," he stated.

Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Dr Tamer Almassri, also reaffirmed his country's support for Zimbabwe's UNSC bid while congratulating President Mnangagwa on his 83rd birthday.

Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Dr Tamer Almassri

He praised the President's leadership, particularly during his tenure as SADC Chairperson.

"Your guidance demonstrated a profound commitment to regional stability and development, leaving a lasting legacy," he said.

Ambassador Almassri highlighted the importance of Zimbabwe's push for a UNSC seat, stating it could amplify the voices of marginalised communities worldwide.

"The Palestinian people, who have been subjected to decades of occupation, genocide and dispossession, understand the importance of a strong and effective United Nations.

"We believe Zimbabwe's presence on the Security Council will help to amplify the voices of marginalised and oppressed communities, including our own," he added.

Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov, also expressed his country's support. "We look forward to having Zimbabwe as a United Nations Security Council non-permanent member very soon, and we are confident that together we can intensify our efforts to establish a new, more just, and democratic multipolar world," he stated.

Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov

India has similarly endorsed Zimbabwe's bid for the 2027-2028 UNSC term, further strengthening the country's push for greater global representation.

Zimbabwe has served in the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member for two-year terms twice, in 1983 and 1984 and in 1991 and 1992.

Speaking at the launch event last week, President Mnangagwa highlighted Zimbabwe's commitment to contributing to global peace and security.

He said the bid aligns with Zimbabwe's long-standing foreign policy of promoting peace, development and cooperation among nations.

"Zimbabwe is a 'friend to all and an enemy to none'. Our country is ready to take pride of place as a non-permanent member in the UN Security Council for the period 2027-2028.

"We appeal for your support. As an independent and sovereign nation, Zimbabwe is, therefore, stepping forward to bid for a seat at this esteemed body.

"We are amplifying our long-standing belief in the power of multilateralism to resolve conflicts, promote justice and realise development that leaves no country or region behind," he said.

President Mnangagwa reiterated that Zimbabwe's unique experiences and perspectives on international issues would enrich discussions at the Security Council.

The UNSC consists of five permanent members -- China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States --with 10 non-permanent members elected to give a reasonable geographical spread serving two year terms.

To pass a resolution, at least nine of the 15 members must vote in favour with no adverse vote by a permanent member. Any of the five permanent members can veto a resolution, making alliances with like-minded progressive nations crucial.

As Zimbabwe moves forward with its bid, the support from these countries highlights the importance of international solidarity in addressing global challenges.

President Mnangagwa's leadership and the backing from various nations underscore Zimbabwe's potential to play a vital role in the global arena.