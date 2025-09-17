Africa: Zim Bids to Host AU Mid-Year Meeting

Wallace Ruzvidzo — Zimbabwe is bidding to host the African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting in 2027, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira has said.

The minister confirmed the country's bid during a tour of the Museum of African Liberation in Harare yesterday, where he was shown around by its chief executive Ambassador Kwame Muzavazi.

Prof Murwira said that Zimbabwe had submitted a number of bids in different areas on the global arena, which he hoped would have favourable outcomes.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This also comes after President Mnangagwa officially launched Zimbabwe's candidature for non-permanent representation in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the period 2027-2028.

"We are bidding for many things, and that's one of the bids that we are making, and we hope to be successful," said the Foreign Affairs Minister.

Once Zimbabwe secures the bid, African leaders will get an appreciation of the Museum of African Liberation whose construction is envisaged to be complete by 2027.

The Liberation Museum, Prof Murwira said, served as a symbol of Zimbabwe's contribution to the preservation of the African story.

"You know, first and foremost, the Zimbabwe constitution directs us to be pan-African.

"In section 12, sub-section 2 of the Constitution, it directs us to be pan-African and another principle we have got in our policy, what we call the Africa first principle, in order to respond positively to what we are directed by the Constitution.

"His Excellency the President's view is that Zimbabwe has to be part and parcel of Africa, not in speech, but indeed.

"So the Museum of African Liberation is one of the symbols and acts of contributing to the story of Africa," he said.

Prof Murwira said it was an imperative that Africa takes a leading role in telling its own story.

The documentation of Africa's history, he added, was of paramount importance for current and future generations.

"A story which is not written is not a story . . . a story which is written gives eternity.

"You know, when we are talking about eternal life, a life that is coded, that is written . . . the Bible was written about 2 000 plus years ago but because it's written, it's still a living book.

"So it's very important, this codification of the history of African liberation, being expressed in the Museum of African Liberation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Zimbabwe International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It's very important that we take heed that Africa's story, told by Africans, can only become real when we begin to put the programmes, the people, the infrastructure, the regulations, and the money to back up our story," he said.

Prof Murwira said President Mnangagwa's leadership was centred on the preservation of Africa's rich cultural heritage.

"This is the story that we are seeing here. The leadership of His Excellency, Dr ED Mnangagwa, is dedication to Africa indeed," said Prof Murwira.